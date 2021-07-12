Cancel
Cassville, WI

Cassville Man Tries To Kill Cat

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 18 days ago

A Cassville man faces charges after attempting to drown a kitten in the Mississippi River. According to a sheriff’s office report, 19-year-old Brandon Klein is accused of throwing a kitten into the river on July 5. The report from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department says authorities determined Klein “threw the kitten in the river due to the kitten’s rear legs being paralyzed” and that Klein’s intent was to kill the kitten. Officials say the kitten was recovered by a witness, received veterinary care, and is now being cared for by a new owner. As of now, a charge of mistreatment of animals is being referred to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office.

