Dodgers 2021 All-Star profile: Mookie Betts
This is what the Dodgers paid for with their 12-year, $365 million contract for Betts, a "bad" season that is still excellent, making him a worthy All-Star selection even if not up to his own standards. Selection process Betts finished fourth in fan balloting among National League outfielders, behind starters Ronald Acuña Jr., Nick Castellanos, and Jesse Winker. Betts was one of three outfielders selected to the roster as a reserve by the players, who had him fourth among NL outfielders.www.dailydodgers.com
