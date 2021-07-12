Nintendo Switch OLED, Zelda 35, Breath of the Wild 2, and Skyward Sword HD Daily Debates Answered in The Champions’ Cast Episode 169!

Today is the day! Skyward Sword HD has finally released in all its glory! The remaster was announced back in February 2021, much to the pleasure of the original game’s fanbase who had been crying out to see this title on the Switch. Nintendo kept the hype train going with other announcements for pre-order bonuses, specially themed Joy-Cons and new amiibo to further excite the Zelda community — and it certainly worked! Now that the date has arrived, many fans will already have gotten their hands on the game itself, and we want to know if it was worth the wait.