Nintendo Switch OLED, Zelda 35, Breath of the Wild 2, and Skyward Sword HD Daily Debates Answered in The Champions’ Cast Episode 169!
We are back with another weeks worth of Daily Debates to, well, debate! We picked the minds of Zelda Dungeon’s Writing Team, getting some of the best and most engaging questions to give our hot takes on! We cover a bunch of different issues, such as: what we think of the Switch OLED, our favorite tunes in Skyward Sword, the idea that we might not be playing as Link in Breath of the Wild 2, interactive memories, voice acting, Zelda as a playable character or companion, and if Nintendo botched Zelda’s 35th anniversary.www.zeldadungeon.net
