Dodgers prospects Michael Busch, Andre Jackson Contribute In 2021 Futures Game

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers prospects Michael Busch and Andre Jackson, both of whom are with Double-A Tulsa, enjoyed some success in the 2021 All-Star Futures Game, which ended in an 8-3 win for the National League team. Jackson inherited a baserunner in the second inning and retired four of five batters faced. The lone batter to reach during that stretch was Detroit Tigers prospect Riley Green on a two-out base hit in the second inning.

