Dodgers prospects Michael Busch, Andre Jackson Contribute In 2021 Futures Game
Los Angeles Dodgers prospects Michael Busch and Andre Jackson, both of whom are with Double-A Tulsa, enjoyed some success in the 2021 All-Star Futures Game, which ended in an 8-3 win for the National League team. Jackson inherited a baserunner in the second inning and retired four of five batters faced. The lone batter to reach during that stretch was Detroit Tigers prospect Riley Green on a two-out base hit in the second inning.www.dailydodgers.com
Comments / 0