Dubuque, IA

Drunk Dubuque Motorcyclist Arrested

By Mark Evenstad
 19 days ago

A Dubuque man has been arrested for drunk driving after crashing his motorcycle early Sunday. Police say 32-year-old Ryan Buechele lost control of his motorcycle along Hillcrest Road around 3am Sunday. According to an officer’s report, Buechele accelerated too quickly on a turn and caused the motorcycle to fall onto its side. As he tried to get the vehicle upright, the motorcycle went into a yard and caused about $250-dollars in damage to the yard. Police say Buechele suffered minor injuries. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He was also cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance.

