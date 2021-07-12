The Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger Announces Memoir Set the Night on Fire

It was 54 years ago today (July 29th, 1967) that the Doors' breakthrough hit “Light My Fire” began its three week run at Number One, launching the Southern California band internationally and immortalizing the band's iconic frontman, Jim Morrison. Although the 2:52 single version of the track, which was edited from the 7:02 album version, was created specifically for the AM market — many stations decided to spin the full version with keyboardist Ray Manzarek and guitarist Robby Krieger's sprawling solos. Upon its initial release, the Doors' “Light My Fire” sold over a million copies and scored Elektra Records its first Number One single. When the group performed “Light My Fire” on The Ed Sullivan Show on September 17th, 1967, they were asked to change the line “girl we couldn't get much higher.” The band agreed, but when they went onstage, Morrison went ahead and sang the line anyway.