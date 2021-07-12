Cancel
Rock Music

The Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger Announces Memoir Set the Night on Fire

By Nina Corcoran
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger has announced his first-ever memoir. It’s called Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar with The Doors and it’s due out October 12th via Little, Brown and Company. The Doors need no introduction, and in a perfect world neither would Krieger. He...

consequence.net

Consequence

Consequence

