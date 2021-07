Clubhouse is opening up to everyone, with the buzzy live audio app announcing on Wednesday that it’s ditching its invite and waitlist system for users. “We’re thrilled to share that Clubhouse is now out of beta, open to everyone, and ready to begin its next chapter,” Clubhouse co-founders Rohan Seth and Paul Davison said in a blog post. “This means we have removed our waitlist system so that anyone can join. If you have a club, you can post your link far and wide. If you are a creator with an audience, you can bring them all on. If you’re hosting a public event, anyone can attend. You can bring close friends, classmates, family members, coworkers, and anyone else you like — on [Apple] iOS or Android.”