Neighbor Dispute Leads To Charges
Two rural Muscoda men have been cited for having illegal fireworks after deputies were called the night of July 8th for one of the men threatening the other. A Grant County Sheriff’s Office report shows Joseph Grant reported that his neighbor – James Kotte – was shooting fireworks at him and threatening his family. After further investigation, deputies learned Grant was also shooting off fireworks – which Kotte said was upsetting his dogs. During their investigation, deputies say Kotte was acting disorderly – shouting profanities and doing donuts on his 4-wheeler. Kotte was arrested for disorderly conduct and was taken to the Grant County Jail where he later posted bond. Both Kotte and Grant were cited for illegal fireworks.www.x1071.com
