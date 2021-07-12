Ransomville man charged following fatal Lewiston crash

A Ransomville man has been charged following a fatal accident Saturday on Swann Road in Lewiston.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Lewiston Police Department, Suzanne P. Gorbach, 73, of Sanborn was driving east bound on Swann Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. when Matthew Sanoian, 23, of Ransomville crossed the center line and struck Gorbach’s vehicle, sending them both into a ditch.

Gorbach was pronounced dead at the scene after police and EMS attempted life-saving measures.

Sanoian was flown by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

Lewiston police have charged Sanoian with driving while ability impaired by drugs and second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be forthcoming, Lewiston Police said. The LPD and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction team is aiding in the investigation.