Kevin Costner is hitting the road this summer and touring with his band, Modern West. They're only doing eight shows-- and one of them is right here in Minnesota. If you're a fan of the monster hit TV series Yellowstone, you already know that this season (which has historically dropped in June) has been moved until this fall. But you'll still get a chance to see John Dutton (Kevin Costner's character in the show) up close and personal before then. That's because Costner and his band, Modern West, have announced a series of eight live performances that will focus on music inspired by the show and its characters.