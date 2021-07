Perhaps Keyonte George won’t end up at Texas after all?. George — a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Lewisville, Texas — will announce his college decision Aug. 8, and the home-state Longhorns have been considered the heavy favorites for months. Yet, immediately after George revealed his announcement date earlier this week, buzz in recruiting circles grew that Baylor might be on even terms with Texas. On Wednesday morning, 247Sports analyst Travis Branham logged a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of the Bears on George’s page. His 247Sports colleague, Brandon Jenkins, also wrote Wednesday that this recruitment is closer than previously expected. And by the end of the day Wednesday, there were several Crystal Ball and Rivals Future Cast predictions in the Bears’ favor.