Iowa County Crash
Iowa County authorities say UW Med-Flight was called for a two vehicle crash around noon Saturday. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reports its dispatch was notified of a car versus motorcycle crash on State Road 130 in Clyde Township near the boat landing. Multiple agencies responded to the scene – including Spring Green Fire, Lone Rock Fire and EMS, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Med-Flight. Authorities say one person – who wasn’t identified – was taken to the hospital.www.x1071.com
Comments / 0