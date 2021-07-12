“Ridiculously long line at DMV”

Question: My vehicle loan was paid off in May, and my credit union sent the title to me so we could remove them from the title and transfer the title to me. I sent the completed form and $10 to the DMV at the end of May. DMV has not cashed the check yet, and I have not received the completed title. I called the DMV but they are not receiving calls. I sent an email but received no response. How do I follow up with them to check on the status? Any assistance would be greatly appreciated.