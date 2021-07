AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – In their latest immersive experience, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts has opened “Van Gogh Alive” at the Stanley Market Place in Aurora. The fully-immersive experience captivates visitors in the artistic mind of Vincent Van Gogh by bringing many of his iconic paintings to life. The ticketed experience offers people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds the opportunity to see Van Gogh’s artwork through a different lens. The exhibit is separated in to three different rooms, each giving visitors the opportunity to physically place themselves in the paintings of more than 130 years ago. “Arts and culture can...