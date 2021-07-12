Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff passes away

By WWE.com Staff
WWE
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff, known to fans as “Mr. Wonderful,” passed away at the age of 71. Orndorff was a standout running back at the University of Tampa and joined Mid-Southern Wrestling after a brief stint in the World Football League. Early rivalries with Jerry Lawler, Ted Dibiase and Jake “The Snake” Roberts gave way to NWA North American Heavyweight and National Heavyweight Championship reigns.

www.wwe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Orndorff
Person
Paul Roma
Person
Mark Jindrak
Person
Erik Watts
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Roddy Piper
Person
Ted Dibiase
Person
Jerry Hall
Person
Jerry Lawler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr T#Combat#The University Of Tampa#Mid#The World Football League#Nwa North American#Wcw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ With WWE Diva Photo

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Caught ‘Falling Asleep’ During Match

WWE star Roman Reigns recently was called out by John Cena at the latest edition of SmackDown. Fans got to see the showdown at SmackDown after the show went off the air, as @HeelAndrade took video of a dark match between John Cena and The Mysterios against The Uso and Reigns. The Tribal Chief was noted to be yawning during the match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Blocks’ AEW Signing WWE Champion?

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Quits To Go To AEW?

The speculations over the former WWE star Daniel Bryan once again started recently and it has been a hot topic over the past few months. He has been away from the company since his contract expired and was removed from WWE programming following a loss to Roman Reigns. Bray Wyatt ‘Not Returning’ To WWE?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Winner Leaks?

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley could be squaring off against Goldberg at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. The former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently opened up on the possible match and reckoned that Goldberg should not challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship. Linda McMahon Returns To WWE With John Cena.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Warn’ Top Name He’ll Be Fired

WWE have released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy. The reason cited was part of budget cuts, and Strowman was being paid $1.2 million per year according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former WWE Universal Champion signed a new contract in October 2019, so the budget cut regarding Strowman is the WWE’s biggest saving financially from all of the talent cuts in the last year plus during the pandemic. Braun Strowman was fired by WWE for a very surprising reason as well.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Signs With New Company?

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar has been away from the company and he is a free agent now. He did not renew his contract with Vince McMahon’s company after it got expired. It turns out he is taking some other options into consideration rather than a return to WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee ‘Furious’ With Bobby Lashley Match?

Keith Lee has a lot to be mad about. If we take a step back to look at the broad view of everything that has happened to Keith in his relatively short WWE career we can see a lot of things that would surely make him feel not only uneasy or unsure of the company he is with, but also furious as well…WWE Send ‘Angry’ Message To CM Punk.
WWEringsidenews.com

Pro Wrestling Legend Appears Before AEW Dynamite

AEW is all about honoring the past and Charlotte, North Carolina is full of pro wrestling history. The company rolled into Charlotte tonight for Fight For The Fallen, and they had a very special guest appear before the show who also sat in on commentary for AEW Dark. Prior to...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jeff Jarrett Reveals Why He Left WWF After Shawn Michaels Match In 1995

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently discussed on his podcast, My World, the reason he left the WWE in July of 1995 after wrestling Shawn Michaels at “In Your House 2” for the Intercontinental Championship. On that night, Jarrett and his partner Brian James, a.k.a. Road Dogg, were scheduled...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘New Name’ After WWE Leaks

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar seems to have a new name now, as he had the nickname ‘The Bearded Butcher’ after joining their YouTube channel. His name was trending on social media earlier this week as his photos of him from an appearance on The Bearded Butchers YouTube channel started surfacing on social media.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Under The Knife: Wrestling Legend Needs Major Surgery

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and absolutely no one is immune to them. Some of them are more serious than others, but at the same time they can all come from different places. An injury can happen all at once or be built up over time, either of which can cause all kinds of problems. The latter is the case with a certain legend and it isn’t going well.
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Released

WWE has released a number of Superstars and employees this year, and it looks like a Hall of Famer was let go a few months back. WhatCulture is reporting that WWE quietly released Jeff Jarrett back in April. The report notes that the length of Jeff Jarrett’s non-compete clause is...
WWEPWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (7/30)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. No matches have been announced for tonight’s show but WWE is teasing fallout from last week’s show where Finn Balor challenged WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who accepted. WWE is also asking what’s next for John Cena now that Reigns has accepted the Balor challenge.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Major Return Planned For WWE SmackDown Tonight

Fans have been seeing some big returns and debuts on WWE programming over the last few weeks, and it looks like one of WWE’s top stars will be returning tonight on Friday Night SmackDown. PWInsider is now reporting that former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will be returning to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy