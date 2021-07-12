Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

19 Sexy Hairstyles to Steal From Celebrities This Summer

By Tori Crowther
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The weather isn't the only thing bringing the heat this summer. Now that we're halfway into the season, it's as good a time as any to try out some sexy new hairstyles that not only complement the warm weather, but are quick and easy to pull off. And there are no better people to look to for summer hair inspiration than our favorite celebrities.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Yara Shahidi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Hairstyles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Teyana Taylor Highlights Her Low-Rise Pants Like No One Else With This Bejeweled Chain Belt

Teyana Taylor is one of the many celebrities who've hopped aboard the low-rise pants trend from the early aughts. Only this time, she's showing us a twist in leather and a crystal-encrusted chain belt. The American singer-songwriter, model, and choreographer spent a night out at Rolling Loud with her friends, including Winnie Harlow, fashion stylist EJ King, and photographer Jamie Bruce, and her outfit was made for dancing. She opted for leather slacks that skimmed her hips and put her bejeweled Agent Provocateur belt (and those abs!) on full display. Taylor's look was complete with a Skims Fits Everybody micro crop top, chunky statement jewelry, and Bottega Veneta's iconic tire boots. While we couldn't find an exact match to her trousers, Teyana's PrettyLittleThing collection includes a couple pairs of pants that take a similar silhouette, proving she was already a fan of the cut and its return to the spotlight in 2021. See her style ahead, then scope out her essential items.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Justin and Hailey Bieber Do Black Tie, Their Way

When Justin and Hailey Bieber decide it’s time for a style moment, the fashion world takes note. And with good reason, as evidenced by their take on black tie last night. Hours after the Biebers were spotted out in his and hers Drew House sweats, they switched to formalwear for their evening out to a gallery showing at The House on Sunset, and to celebrate Justin’s recent Freedom Art Experience concert. With Justin in a black tux from Balenciaga and Hailey sporting Alessandra Rich’s velvet and lace floor-length gown from Alessandra Rich’s fall/winter 2021 lookbook, they looked like they stepped out of an editorial.
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Savannah Chrisley Flaunts A Sexy New Hairstyle: See Photo

Recently, TV Shows Ace reports that Savannah Chrisley reminds her fans how much they used to hate her hair. Just a few days later, she flaunts a sexy new hairstyle. Keep reading to find out more about the Chrisley Knows Best star and her new hairstyle. Chrisley Knows Best Savannah...
Justin, TXElle

Hailey Bieber Wore a Velvet Dress With Two Thigh-High Leg Slits for Justin’s Art Gallery Auction

Justin and Hailey Bieber dressed up more last night for Justin's art gallery auction than they did when they met the French president. The Biebers were photographed wearing matching black evening ensembles. Justin wore a black-tie suit while Hailey complemented him in a black velvet Alessandra Rich gown with two thigh-high leg slits adorned in sheer lace. Justin was all over Hailey as they left the venue:
Beauty & FashionVogue

Hailey Shows How To Wear The Sexy Summer Playsuit In Venice

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Vegas to Venice, Hailey Bieber jetted to the Floating City to catch the Saint Laurent menswear spring/summer 2022 show yesterday. Her Instagram...
RelationshipsPress Democrat

Issa Rae shares surprise wedding photos from private ceremony

The internet's favorite awkward Black girl and beloved "Insecure" star has tied the knot. On Monday, Issa Rae took to Instagram to drop photos from her private wedding ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, off the southeastern coast of France. Wearing custom Vera Wang and photographed by Lauren Fair, the 36-year-old married her "longtime beau" Louis Diame.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
Hair Carela-story.com

Celebrity Hair Stylist Trace Henningsen Suggests Gorgeous Bridal Hairstyles!

“This elegant hairstyle dates back as far back as ancient Greece, when Athenian women wore the style adorned with gold or ivory handcrafted hairpins,” says Henningsen. –To create this style today, Henningsen recommends adding some texture to the hair by using Voluforme on dry hair. “Then, gently twist the hair...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Rare Glimpses We've Gotten of Issa Rae and Louis Diame's Low-Key Romance

Issa Rae is officially married! The 36-year-old Insecure star tied the knot with her longtime love, Louis Diame, in an intimate ceremony in the South of France on July 25. It's unclear when Issa and Louis first began dating, but he was linked as her boyfriend in a Washington Post story in 2012. Seven years later, news broke that the two were engaged after Issa was photographed wearing a diamond ring on that finger on her cover for Essence's April 2019 issue. However, her brother later told Us Weekly that Louis proposed over the holidays in 2018. Fast-forward to today, and Issa and Louis are now husband and wife! Ahead, see the few glimpses Issa and Louis have given us of their romance over the years.
Hair CareGlamour

Brad Mondo Fact Checks DIY Hairstyles From Movies & TV

Hairstylist and entrepreneur Brad Mondo reviews and offers tips for do-it-yourself hairstyles from 'Joker' to 'Girls.' The famed hair expert breaks down scenes that depict everything from dying to cutting and gives a few helpful tips on how to improve the look at home. Transcript. Okay, yeah, no, no, no,...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

No Surprise Here, But Celebs Are Still Loving This Haircut Trend

Fact: The celebrity set could do practically anything beauty or fashion related and the masses would immediately jump on board (you know, like Regina George’s cutout tank top moment in Mean Girls). Most trends start with the rich and famous — plain and simple. Case in point, just look at the current curtain bangs craze that’s ruling Hollywood. The ‘70s hairstyle — which was once championed by actor Farrah Fawcett back in the day — has trickled down to the public over the past year or so. And as it turns out, each star that has given the throwback bangs their stamp of approval has opted for a unique approach to the style.
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Alicia Keys Plays a Surprising Role in Netflix's Resort to Love

Netflix romcom queen Christina Milian is finally back with another movie, and Resort to Love (which debuts on July 29) looks like a total delight. Milian stars in the fun flick as Erica, an aspiring pop singer who lands a resident gig at a luxurious island resort in East Africa, not realizing that her ex-fiancé (Jay Pharoah) is planning his wedding there. And though she doesn't appear in the film, there's another big name attached to the film as well: Alicia Keys. Keys served as a producer for Resort to Love, and believe it or not, this isn't the first time she's produced a major film for Netflix.
TV SeriesPosted by
Teen Vogue

“Gossip Girl” Stars Savannah Smith, Zión Moreno Talk Mean Girls Monet & Luna

Behind every Queen Bee stands a pair of loyal subjects. (You can thank Shakespeare for that.) From the Heathers to the Plastics, the mean girls always come in threes. In Gossip Girl 2.0, Julien Calloway rules the school, but it's her cunning devotees Luna La and Monet de Haan who conjure up the more menacing machinations within the halls of Constance Billard St. Jude's — like, say, making new girl Zoya's life complete hell. But is there more to these mean girls than meets the eye?
FitnessPosted by
Health

Lupita Nyong'o Shares Intense Hand-Weight Workout on Instagram

Lupita Nyong'o is sharing a short clip of her workout routine on Instagram, and it'll make your arms burn just by watching it. "Punching through with Ace Of Base #bodybossing," the Oscar winner wrote in the caption. "Starting the week with the right energy and the wrong words. 😂 "

Comments / 0

Community Policy