Before the season started, both Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the same thing. I think we are the best version of ourselves when it's Kenley (Jansen in the closer role)," Friedman said, even though the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series with Jansen moved out of the closer role. In the wake of three blown saves in five days, Roberts dismissed suggestions that he should re-evaluate the closer role, instead reaffirming that he still believes th...