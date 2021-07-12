Mets promote Bryn Alderson and Ian Levin to assistant general manager, source confirms
The Mets have promoted two longtime executives, Bryn Alderson and Ian Levin, to assistant general manager, a source said Monday. Alderson, the son of team president Sandy Alderson, had been the director of professional scouting. Levin was the senior director of baseball operations. Both already were part of the baseball ops inner circle working with acting GM Zack Scott, taking on some responsibilities typically assigned to AGMs, such as traveling with the team to serve as the front-office point person during road trips.www.newsday.com
