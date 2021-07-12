Mets promote Bryn Alderson and Ian Levin to assistant general manager, source confirms

Chafin was traded from the Cubs to the Athletics on Monday in exchange for Greg Deichmann and Daniel Palencia, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. One of the top relief arms for the Cubs this season, Chafin has pitched his way to a 2.06 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with a 37:12 K:BB and 17 holds across 39.1 frames in 2021. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, the deal won't become official until both teams review the medical records of all players involved, but all signs point to the trade getting done. He'll join Lou Trivino and Sergio Romo at the back of Oakland's bullpen.