While many investors haven’t had a big appetite for restaurant stocks since the pandemic began, there are still some standout companies that could become staples in your portfolio. As people continue feeling more comfortable about dining out again thanks to vaccines, we could see some very strong earnings from the top restaurant stocks throughout the remainder of the year. Keep in mind that some of the most successful companies in the restaurant industry have pivoted to expanding their digital sales, contactless deliveries, and takeout ordering capabilities over the last year.