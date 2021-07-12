Halo Infinite Master Chief Mjolnir MKVI Gen 3 Figure Drops As an Exclusive
Will Halo Infinite actually launch in 2021? That is one of the biggest questions in gaming right now. It's expected to arrive this holiday season on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, though concerns about delays persist. That said, we saw our first products based on the game just over a year ago, and they continue with this awesome looking Halo Infinite Master Chief Mjolnir MKVI Gen 3 figure from 1000 Toys.comicbook.com
