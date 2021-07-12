Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Halo Infinite Master Chief Mjolnir MKVI Gen 3 Figure Drops As an Exclusive

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Halo Infinite actually launch in 2021? That is one of the biggest questions in gaming right now. It's expected to arrive this holiday season on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, though concerns about delays persist. That said, we saw our first products based on the game just over a year ago, and they continue with this awesome looking Halo Infinite Master Chief Mjolnir MKVI Gen 3 figure from 1000 Toys.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Infinite#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#The Ma40 Assault Rifle#Bulldog#A Brute Shock Rifle#Entertainment Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Halo Infinite multiplayer feels “like a celebration of Halo,” says 343

Halo Infinite pretends to feel familiar at all times for fans of the saga. The 343 Industries title is, along with Forza Horizon 5, the most anticipated launch in the ecosystem Xbox for the remainder of 2021; a work designed to remain active for many years. According to Andrew Witts, chief designer of the multiplayer department, this modality will be quite a celebration for fans of the saga.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

The August 2021 Games With Gold Reveal is Finally Here

The Games with Gold reveal for August 2021 has just arrived and it's a rather solid month. Here's what you should know about it so far. In August, you can now expect to see Darksider 3, Yooka Laylee, Lost Planet 3 and Garou: Mark of the Wolves - a rather solid month.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Why Halo Infinite Made Me Want to Build a Gaming PC

Microsoft’s E3 presser brought back my Halo memories. Halo Infinite looks amazing! There, I said it. Halo Infinite looks to be out of this world! And after Microsoft’s E3 event, which featured more footage and details of the game, I was inspired to finally complete my PC!. I have a...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Halo Infinite reveals a new feature inspired by the Halo 2 trailer

Halo 2 Announcement Trailer Influenced designing a new game function in order to Halo Infiniteaccording to Infinite multiplayer lead designer Andrew Witts. Specifically, the part where the Master Chief grab a BR-55 rifle what dispensed from a mechanical wall mount before jumping into space. Via a blog post from the...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Halo Infinite: release date, pre-orders, gameplay, trailers and more

Halo, the legendary first-person shooter series that started on Xbox, finally makes its comeback this year with Halo Infinite. Play as Master Chief through a new single-player campaign, or dive into the free-to-play multiplayer with your own unique setup. It’s about 160 days after humanity lost the war. 343 Industries...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Halo Infinite & Call of Duty Vanguard Release Dates Possibly Revealed

A trusted industry analyst could have just revealed the release dates for two of 2021’s biggest games – Halo Infinite & Call of Duty Vanguard. The holiday season is also full of huge game releases, and 2021 is no different. Despite many game delays over the past year, Microsoft has confirmed that Halo Infinite will finally come out this year.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

NICKMERCS Calls Halo Infinite Battle Royale Biggest Missed Opportunity

Halo Infinite is almost here, but its lack of Battle Royale is sparking criticism from streamer NICKMERCS. One of the most anticipated games of the year, Halo Infinite is shaping up to be an incredible new entry in the long-running franchise. However, some fans believe that the game needs to adapt to the current gaming climate.
Video GamesNME

‘Halo Infinite’ beta details are coming soon according to 343 Industries

Streamers have begun to receive invites to the Halo Infinite beta, although 343 Industries has been quick to clarify that the multiplayer test isn’t underway just yet. With news spreading via streamers that Halo Infinite technical preview invites were on their way, John Junyszek, community manager at 343 Industries, was quick to explain the situation on Twitter.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

NICKMERCS thinks Halo Infinite will die without Battle Royale like Warzone

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes Halo Infinite is in trouble for not launching with a battle royale and following what Call of Duty has done with Warzone. Ever since Warzone was released as a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, fans of other shooters have been imploring developers to follow suit and bring a battle royale to their game.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Halo Infinite Beta Details Should Be Available This Month

Easily one of the more anticipated Microsoft exclusives coming out this year is Halo Infinite. The video game was originally slated to release into the marketplace back in 2020 alongside the release of the Xbox Series X as well as the Xbox Series S. However, the first big showcase for the game had plenty of fans voicing their frustration over the lack of detail and quality. That ultimately pushed the game back a year and with it the betas for players to get an early inside look into the title.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Here’s when the Halo Infinite beta release date could be revealed

Halo Infinite is one of the highly anticipated games of the year, with the big Xbox exclusive slated to launch in 2021 before the holiday season. Ahead of this Xbox Series X, S, Xbox One and PC release, fans of the iconic FPS series will get the chance to play it early. With the Halo Infinite beta, Halo Insiders can try out Master Chief’s next adventure.
Video GamesIGN

Halo Infinite: Everything We Know So Far

Halo Infinite may be a continuation of the Master Chief saga, but it represents a bold new era for the long running series. And despite numerous delays and reworks, Infinite remains a highly anticipated game for Xbox and PC players. Although Xbox and developer 343 Industries have only shown a few trailers of Master Chief's next adventure, there's plenty of information to mine out of them about the first mainline Halo entry since 2015. Here's everything we know about Halo Infinite so far.
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta News Is Coming Soon

The Halo Infinite beta has been talked about many times over by 343 Industries and those within the community, but no release dates have been announced yet. That might soon change, however, seeing how there’s been a promise of more beta news to be shared whenever the studio’s next Inside Infinite post is published. That news will hopefully be accompanied by dates and more information about what all will be included in the first public Halo Infinite tests.

Comments / 0

Community Policy