We’ve got our troubles this summer, but by and large, we’re on the upswing from 2020. One notable and exceptionally positive change: live music is back. Free outdoor concerts are a staple of the city, with DJs, singer-songwriters, salsa, cover bands, and more gracing local parks and pavilions (as well as a few events, like Fort Dupont’s Summer Concert Series and the Fairwood Community Park concerts in Prince George’s County, which are opting to live stream instead). We’ve also got some major headliners gracing the metro area with their presence this summer, from Joan Jett to Wilco to Green Day and more.