Chip woes: GM nixes wireless phone charging on some vehicles

Detroit News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — General Motors Co. will no longer offer wireless phone charging on certain 2021 full-size SUVs due to the global semiconductor shortage yet again affecting supply. GM will eliminate the feature starting on or after July 12 for certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL vehicles, the automaker said Monday. The feature will also not be included on certain 2022 Cadillac XT5, XT6, Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave vehicles starting on or after Aug. 2, 2021.

