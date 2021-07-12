Hy-Vee adds medical director to leadership team
Dr. Daniel Fick has joined Hy-Vee Inc.’s leadership team as chief medical officer. In the position, Fick will help oversee Hy-Vee’s existing health and medical initiatives and the development of new services and offerings for employees and customers. Fick is a clinical professor of family medicine and part of the provider group for the Executive Health Program at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, positions he will continue to hold. Fick has been a physician for more than 30 years. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern.www.businessrecord.com
