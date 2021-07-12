Hy-Vee adds medical director to leadership team

Start with your leadership team. Ensure everyone on your team is aligned, believes in the vision and purpose of the organization, trusts and respects each other during both good and difficult times. Take the time during a strategic retreat once a year to reflect on how the team interacts with each other and run a simple exercise of Stop, Start, and Continue to flush out those behaviors that require modification. Creating a promise between team members is often a very strong step forward in aligning the leadership and ensuring that you can have difficult conversations without making things personal.