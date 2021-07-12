Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Save A Lot plans to remodel all of its stores

By Diana Barr
Posted by 
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The St. Ann-based discount grocery chain is working with its independent store licensees to remodel a third of its stores in 2021.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remodel#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Kettering, OHdayton.com

ALDI to reopen local remodeled grocery store

KETTERING — ALDI plans to reopen its renovated Kettering store next month. The store at 1940 E. Dorothy Lane will welcome shoppers back Aug. 11, the grocery chain has announced. The reopening is part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing stores nationwide, according to ALDI. ExploreBUSINESS: Kettering...
Grocery & Supermaketwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Save A Lot Stops 'Acting Like a Grocery Store'

Save A Lot, which earlier this month announced plans to renovate and modernize all 1,000 of its units by 2024, launched a new campaign on July 29, “Like, A Lot A Lot,” that it said brings to life the fun and value-driven focus of the brand through an original, buzzworthy song and video.
Nashville, TNchainstoreage.com

Dollar General unveils its first store-in-store concept

Dollar General Corp. is taking its pOpshef retail format in house, to its larger format DG Market stores. The discounter for the first time combined its DG Market Format with its pOpshelf offering, opening two stores in the Nashville, Tenn., area (Hermitage and Whitehouse). Dollar General launched pOpshelf in October 2020, and has since opened 16 locations in three states. Stores are currently under construction in Mobile and Foley, Alabama, and Aiken and Columbia, South Carolina.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Mr Roof & Remodeling Company is Observing 10 Years in Business and Promises Further Expansion of Its Services

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Mr Roof & Remodeling Company is a thriving roofing company with an array of quality side services for a complete home makeover, including siding, windows, and doors. Prior to establishing a fully functioning business as an independent contractor, the company has been working alongside local roofing and siding companies in the Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin areas as a subcontractor. With the gained experience, industry knowledge and efficiency, it was time for Mr Roof & Remodeling Company to create an establishment Chicagoland neighbors could trust and recommend. It has been ten years since the grand opening during which time the company became a profitable, reputable, and fast growing business.
Posted by
Daily Herald

MCC Store to hold grand reopening of remodeled space

The McHenry County College Store has gotten an exciting facelift. The newly renovated store features an inviting, open entrance and modernized display window, expansion of shopping space and offices, the addition of fitting rooms to try on apparel, and an updated, fresh look. The renovations were initially completed in summer...
Shoppinghomebnc.com

15 of the Best Flooring Stores Online that will Help with Your Remodel

One of the easiest and most impactful upgrades you can give to your space is new flooring. Long gone are the limited options of shag carpet or funky linoleum. There are almost limitless possibilities in materials, colors, and designs available. Even better, you no longer have to spend days visiting stores around town searching for a unique option. Now, you can find what you are looking for with the best online flooring stores! Whether you are searching for a great pattern or the perfect match to your tile, the following options for flooring stores online will help you find your fresh new floor.
EconomyNBC San Diego

Bed Bath & Beyond Remodeled Its New York City Flagship Store. Here's a First Look Inside

On Thursday morning, Bed Bath & Beyond will officially swing open the doors of its newly remodeled flagship location in New York City. For nearly three decades, the roughly 92,000-square-foot location on 6th Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood sat mostly untouched. Fixtures became dated. Merchandise was piled higher and higher to the ceiling. Signage was dark, and the lower level felt akin to a dungeon, Chief Executive Mark Tritton remarked during a media tour of the shop this week.
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Retail Industry Vets Join Board of Save A Lot’s Parent Company

Two new high-profile industry leaders have been appointed to the board of directors at Moran Foods, parent company of the Save A Lot chain. Fred Boehler, president and CEO of Americold Logistics, and Mike Motz, CEO for Staples U.S. retail, will serve as independent directors, effective immediately. Boehler and Motz...
Beauty & Fashionchainstoreage.com

J.C. Penney plans inclusive ‘store-within-a-store’ beauty experience

The J.C. Penney Co., Inc. is preparing for the fall launch of J.C. Penney Beauty, a new, inclusive in-store and online shopping environment. J.C. Penney Beauty is designed to meet customer beauty wants and needs, regardless of age, gender, race, skin tone, hair type, beauty regime, or budget. The concept will offer a mix of mass, “masstige,” and prestige products at a one-stop-shop which will start debuting in select stores and online in October 2021.
Pleasant Prairie, WInorthwestgeorgianews.com

AJ Collectables plans new store for Pleasant Prairie

Jul. 18—PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Attention collectors of vintage sports cards, sports memorabilia, jerseys, and Bobbleheads for a new shop dedicated to your hobby is opening soon. AJ Collectables has received a conditional use permit for a storefront at 4623 75th Street Suite #11 within the Center 50 development in Kenosha...
Illinois Statebiztimes.biz

Northwest Illinois grocery store to close its doors

HANOVER, Ill. — A northwest Illinois grocery store soon will close its doors. Great River Market, 100 Jefferson St., announced on social media that it will permanently close on Friday, July 30, less than six months after it opened. The grocery store, which opened in early February, focuses on healthy...
BusinessSpringfield Business Journal

Save A Lot CEO to resign

Kenneth McGrath, CEO of St. Ann-based grocery chain Save A Lot, is resigning. McGrath in October is slated to become deputy chair of Germany-based Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG, which operates discount grocery chain Lidl. It's a return to Lidl for McGrath, who previously led its entry into the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy