Your Afternoon Animal Fix

Breakfast sandwiches are pretty close to being the perfect meal. Hungover? Bacon, egg, and cheese. In a rush? Bacon, egg, and cheese. Can’t decide what to eat? Bacon, egg, and cheese. Have it on a roll, bagel, wrap, bread, English muffin, the list is endless. The cheese options are also a wildcard depending on where you are ordering from, the classic option being the tried and true American cheese slice. Bacon, egg, and cheese (BEC) sandwiches don’t need to be fancy, in fact, the less pretentious the sandwich, usually the better. In case you’re in need of an emergency sandwich, simply pop into your local corner deli or bodega since they are the true breakfast sandwich heroes. Grab some napkins and head to one or more of these Hoboken and Jersey City restaurants that have delicious BEC sandwiches.