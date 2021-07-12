Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Your Afternoon Animal Fix

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Animal Fix#Popville#Patreon#Charity Trivia#The Mayor S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

LOST YOUR PET? Check with animal she

LOST YOUR PET? Check with animal shelters that serve the area where you live: Charleston Animal Society 747-4849 Doc Williams SPCA 761-0683 Francis R. Willis SPCA Summerville 871-3820 Folly Beach Animal Control 588-2433 Hanahan Shelter 747-5711 Pet Helpers Adopt Center 795-1110 Lowcountry Animal Rescue 821-3175 It is important that you check back every 2-3 days until your pet is found.
Animalscrimewatchpa.com

YOUR ANIMALS ARE YOUR RESPONSIBILITY

Your animals are your responsibility. We know you LOVE them!!. Please protect them by keeping them cool and providing plenty of food and fresh water. Please be diligent and make sure there is no way your animal(s) can escape. The fine for animals found at large in Columbia Borough is...
Lifestylepopville.com

Local Honey?

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. “Get your takeout while you still can! I’m devastated to see them go.”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 10:15am. 3925 14th Street,...
Home & Gardenpopville.com

Great Garden Haul Vol. 28

Thanks to Nana for sending: “two different kinds of tomatoes growing on my fire escape/balcony in Woodley Park”. As the season progresses please send your great garden hauls via email to [email protected] with Garden Haul in the subject line and let me know what you’ve grown and what neighborhood you are in. Entries will be accepted through Labor Day. Cheers, thanks and happy gardening! Great Garden Haul is made possible, ironically, by the Friends of the White Whale Society.
AnimalsMeridian Star

YOUR VIEW: Dumping off animals is cruel

It’s a crying shame that careless people are dumping unwanted dogs and cats alongside the road thinking they will find a home somewhere. Sadly, that is not always the case, especially when they are being dumped out alongside a highway. If they don’t want the animals anymore, there are plenty...
New York City, NYthefreshloaf.com

Reverse Engineering THE REAL NYC Bagel

I have an obsession with the bagels I grew up with in NY. I have been trying to reproduce this ever since leaving NY. There have been plenty of attempts producing good bagels, however they are not NYC bagels. The recipes online that claim to be NYC bagels are also not NYC bagels. Again, they will produce good bagels, but not the NYC bagel shop style bagels. I am not convinced "its the water".
Jersey City, NJhobokengirl.com

Where to Get Your Bacon, Egg, + Cheese Fix in Hoboken + Jersey City

Breakfast sandwiches are pretty close to being the perfect meal. Hungover? Bacon, egg, and cheese. In a rush? Bacon, egg, and cheese. Can’t decide what to eat? Bacon, egg, and cheese. Have it on a roll, bagel, wrap, bread, English muffin, the list is endless. The cheese options are also a wildcard depending on where you are ordering from, the classic option being the tried and true American cheese slice. Bacon, egg, and cheese (BEC) sandwiches don’t need to be fancy, in fact, the less pretentious the sandwich, usually the better. In case you’re in need of an emergency sandwich, simply pop into your local corner deli or bodega since they are the true breakfast sandwich heroes. Grab some napkins and head to one or more of these Hoboken and Jersey City restaurants that have delicious BEC sandwiches.
Clinton, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Get Your Succulent Fix Thanks To Succulent Shack Of Clinton

If you've ever wanted to explore the world of gardening, you can always start by caring for a succulent. Take a trip to Szarek's Succulent Shack of Clinton, New York. For those that don't know, succulent plants, also known just as succulents, are plants that retain water in arid climates or soil conditions. Simple terms, think of a cactus or plants you see in the south or desert. Other than Antarctica, succulents can be found within each continent.
AnimalsWilliston Daily Herald

Must reads for your animal-loving little ones

If you had fur, you’d be outside right now. If you had four legs, you could run faster but carrying things might present a bit of a challenge. If you had a tail, everybody would know when you were happy or sad. But you don’t have any of those things, so why not read about creatures that do? Grab these great books...
Grove City, OH614now.com

Get your taco fix at this Grove City event

There’s nothing like some tacos and booze to level up your weekend. You can find both at Tacos & Tequila, to be held 1-10 p.m. July 17 at 3359 Park St. in Grove City’s Historic Town Center. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. The event will feature higher-end tequilas (classy), as well...
Restaurantspopville.com

Squisito I hardly knew ya

Holy moly, Squisito only opened last month. Thanks to Christina for sending word that they’ve gone dark and the sign has been removed. Prior to Squisito, Buredo closed here back in September 2018. Updates when we learn who takes a crack next. July 28 Coronavirus Data Posted: 50,329. Prince Of...
Southington, CTPosted by
i95 ROCK

Get Your Fried Dough Fix This Weekend at Southington’s Italian Festival

If you've read some of the articles that I've written over the years, you know my love for food, fairs, and local festivals. One of my favorite local events here in Connecticut is Waterbury's Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Feast. It was last weekend and I missed it this year. Just as we were about to head over to Highland Avenue this past Saturday, thunderstorms moved in and crushed my dream of swimming in the sauce of OLMC's gorgeous, infamous fried dough. Damn you Mother Nature.
Politicspopville.com

“Is this crazy or is this just me?”

Jackie asks: “Why is 311 and DDOT so slow? The estimated time to prune the DC owned trees on our street is 4/7/22. That’s next year! Is this crazy or is this just me?”. “DC Health Statement on Updated Mask Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention”. Prince...
Relationship Advicepopville.com

“Fun bars post Covid for a bachelorette party”

I’m attending a bachelorette party in DC (convenient) and am looking to pass along some bar recommendations to the people planning it. In this post-Covid world, what are some fun bars to go to? Not looking for a “club”- ideally a bar with a DJ or fun music, maybe even some dancing? Does that still exist? Bonus points for places in NW!”
Restaurantspopville.com

Bravo Bar Updates

Thanks to Jake, Matt and Rashida for sending the updates on Bravo Bar:. “The new owners reopened Bravo Bar (under the same name but new management) with some building renovations/modifications to the space. Bravo Bar opened in June as a hookah bar and will keep the same menu options including the hotdog, beer and shot deal and BOGO drink specials at $7 but will add on Ethiopian cuisine.”
Politicspopville.com

As for the other big Glover Park News

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Photo by Joanna Hiatt Kim You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you…
Restaurantspopville.com

$1 oysters all day alert!

“The Eleanor, DC’s popular bowling lounge, restaurant and arcade, will re-open to the public this week and celebrate with a lineup of tasty specials. The Eleanor celebrates its long-awaited re-opening with $1 oysters all day. Bonus:. The Eleanor will offer $1 oysters from open to close every Wednesday at both...
Environmentpopville.com

People are Awesome – Dispatch During the Storm edition

File this under “People are Awesome” stories. Me and the fam were caught in the storm tonight while driving in Adams Morgan. On Mozart Place, about 50 feet before the intersection with Columbia Road, a chain link construction fence blew over, falling over our car in a wave. It was jarring but we weren’t in danger. The storm was a rager so we figured we’d just wait it out and push the fence back up when things calmed down.
Lifestylepopville.com

Stop by The Parks at Walter Reed for Dozens of Upcoming Outdoor Events

This summer, The Parks at Walter Reed is coming alive. The walkable urban neighborhood, once a military medical campus, in Northwest D.C. is hosting dozens of events on its historic Great Lawn, a six-acre green space with a natural amphitheater shape. Stop by for live theater, film showings, fitness classes,...
RestaurantsWashingtonian.com

Takoda Restaurant and Rooftop Beer Garden Is Expanding to Navy Yard

Takoda Restaurant & Beer Garden has been a busy Shaw hangout since it opened five years ago. Now, Better Hospitality Group (BHG) founder Ryan Seelbach is ready to expand, and is planning a sibling location in Navy Yard across from Nationals Park’s main entrance. The two-story setup is nearly identical to the original—with a second-story tavern and roomy rooftop bar—but it will be much bigger (7,000 square-feet) to accommodate ballpark crowds. It’s slated to debut in April 2022, just in time for Nats opening day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy