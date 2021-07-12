Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

All that Glitters is not Gold - A Discussion on the Stark Differences in "cGMP" Plasmid Manufacturing, Quality, and Regulations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Middletown Press
 17 days ago

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. During this webinar, an expert panel will discuss how and why plasmid DNA manufactured under cGMP compliance helps mitigate downstream risks in the production of gene and cell therapies, and DNA and RNA vaccines for clinical trials, and commercialization. The US FDA and regulators globally are encouraging sponsors to use the highest quality plasmids possible for the manufacturing of viral vectors, or non-viral delivery systems. The regulatory guidelines are likely to become stricter as more products are approved.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plasmid#Webinars#Prweb#Rna#The Us Fda#Akron Biotech#Project Farma#Vp#Honeycomb Worldwide Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Gold
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Industrywholefoodsmagazine.com

AHPA Hosting Webinar on its Hemp Lexicon

Virtual—The American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) is hosting a webinar regarding its Hemp Lexicon, according to a press release. The Lexicon, published in April, is intended to support the standardization of the terminology used in the cultivation, processing, manufacturing, and labeling of hemp and products derived from hemp. Its intended use is as a reference tool for the hemp industry as well as federal, state, tribal, and other jurisdictions that oversee the hemp industry, in order to encourage clear, consistent communication.
Career Development & AdviceTimes Union

The Quality Culture Playbook: How to Build a Quality Culture, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. To be truly successful, quality must go beyond just meeting compliance requirements. When quality is a core practice at a company, everyone from the end patient to the investors benefit. A Harvard study on quality found that a “company with a highly developed culture of quality spends, on average, $350 million less annually fixing mistakes than a company with a poorly developed one.” This webinar will show participants how to define their quality culture and help everyone on your team strive to improve it.
EconomyNorwalk Hour

Quantifying Quality in Food and Beverage, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Today’s food and beverage manufacturers are facing challenges keeping up with varying consumer demands, such as ensuring food quality. Customers want products they can trust from a company they can rely on. Producing quality products that adhere to industry regulations, packaging requirements and food safety standards doesn’t need to feel impossible. With end-to-end quality control management, companies can account for quality at every step throughout their supply chain.
ElectronicsTimes Union

Enabling Decentralized Clinical Trials with Seamless, Remote Integration of Devices and eClinical Systems, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of decentralized trials, which often requires the remote capture of patient vital signs at specific time points. To do this efficiently and have instant access to the data, the direct transfer of data from remote measurement technologies to eClinical systems is required.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Announces Grant of U.S. Patent for Use of Histidyl-tRNA Synthetase Fc Fusion Proteins for Reducing Inflammatory Response in the Lung

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent covering methods for the use of histidyl-tRNA synthetase Fc fusion proteins for reducing inflammatory response in the lung. The patent, U.S. Patent No. 11,072,787 entitled, "Histidyl-tRNA synthetase-FC conjugates," covers the use of the company's lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, for reducing inflammatory response in the lung.
Technologyaithority.com

Artificial Intelligence In Food Manufacturing: Making The Most Of Your Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted By Xtalks

In this free webinar, the featured speakers will discuss why AI solutions targeting the plant floor are crucial to drive operational excellence in food manufacturing. They will show how to leverage your existing systems and data to implement AI, and how to shift from projects to production and deploy solutions not just models. The presentation will highlight how AI can fit into current technologies stack to break limits of traditional approaches and offer proven solutions that scale.
Businessbostonnews.net

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions and legal operations experts to discuss corporate legal department spending trends in upcoming webinar

July 22 presentation will cover insights and statistics outlined in the company's latest LegalVIEW® Insights report. July 19, 2021 -Nearly a third of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions corporate legal department (CLD) clients showed a 90 percent or more difference between their lowest and highest annual legal spend amounts in the last five years, according to data compiled by the company. However, even with wild fluctuations individually, these clients - all of whom have had mature e-billing for at least six years - pay no more in total outside counsel costs on average than they did in 2016. The nuances driving these trends and other valuable insights from ELM Solutions' recently-introduced LegalVIEW® Insights report will be among those discussed in an ELM Solutions-hosted webinar on July 22.
CancerPhramalive.com

Putting patients at the heart of cell and gene therapy

Putting patients at the heart of cell and gene therapy. Nareda Mills, Global President Patient Solutions, EmerGENE. EmerGENE, is an end-to-end cell and gene therapy network which promises to support small and midsize biotechs with the commercialization of their discoveries. The first of its kind, EmerGENE is a multidisciplinary team of Ashfield experts focused on delivering expert-led guidance to biotechs from clinical to commercial and beyond. Find out more: https://oneashfield.com/emergene-cell-gene-therapy.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...
Orono, MEumaine.edu

Institute of Medicine Internal Seed Grant awardees announced

The Institute of Medicine at the University of Maine coordinates and supports the research and public outreach efforts of some of the state’s leading experts, whose research and scholarly work at UMaine advances rural health care, diagnostic medicine, immune system diseases and disorders, and medical humanities. In March 2021, The...
Canceronclive.com

The Role of FLT3 Inhibitors for Treatment of AML

Experts in hematologic malignancies provide key insights into the use of FLT3 inhibitors and discuss whether it is possible to predict patients who may benefit from midostaurin + chemotherapy. Harry Erba, MD, PhD: Let’s move on to talk about some therapies. We’re going to start with FLT3 and our targeted...
Tampa, FLNewswise

Moffitt Researchers Identify New Relevant Target for PARP Inhibitor Talazoparib

Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. — Drugs that target specific proteins have greatly improved patient outcomes across a broad range of tumor types; however, patients often develop drug resistance and tumor recurrence. There is a great unmet need to identify new targets that could be used for drug development. In a new study published in Cell Chemical Biology, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers report their identification of a new target for the PARP inhibitor drug talazoparib and show that combination treatment with talazoparib and the WEE1 inhibitor adavosertib results in enhanced anti-cancer effects.
Mountain View, CAPosted by
TheStreet

IGM Biosciences Announces The Appointment Of Chris H. Takimoto, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.P., As Chief Medical Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced the appointment of Chris H. Takimoto, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.P., to the role of Chief Medical Officer, effective today. Dr. Takimoto will be responsible for global development of IGM's clinical pipeline of proprietary IgM antibodies. He joins IGM with 30 years of experience in cancer research and development, most recently as Senior Vice President, Oncology, Gilead Sciences, Inc. Daniel S. Chen, M.D., Ph.D., will continue to assist the Company in a consulting capacity.
BusinessMiddletown Press

Vubiz elearning company named to Training Industry's Watch List 2021

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Vubiz is thrilled to be named to the esteemed Training Industry’s Watch List for 2021 for the second year in a row. Every year, Training Industry, as a trusted leader in learning information in the industry, compiles lists based on a thorough analysis of the capabilities, experience, and expertise of online learning library providers.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Study Evaluates Addition of Selinexor to Ruxolitinib in Patients With Treatment-Naïve Myelofibrosis

Selinexor has been administered in combination with ruxolitinib to the first patient with treatment-naïve myelofibrosis as part of a phase 1/2 clinical trial. Selinexor (Xpovio) has been administered in combination with ruxolitinib (Jakafi) to the first patient with treatment-naïve myelofibrosis (MF) as part of a phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT04562389), according to a press release by Karyopham Therapeutics, Inc.
Economybiospace.com

Baxter Announces Acquisition of PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System to Expand Advanced Surgery Portfolio

Marks Baxter’s entry into the attractive global hemostatic powder segment, broadening its portfolio offering to include a wider range of active and passive solutions. DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Baxter International, Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, announced its Baxter Healthcare Corporation subsidiary has completed the acquisition of certain assets related to PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System from CryoLife, Inc (NYSE:CRY) for up to $60.8 million, including $25 million paid upfront. The remainder will be paid out upon achievement of certain select milestones. The transaction reinforces Baxter’s strategy of acquiring products and technologies that both complement and augment the company’s leading portfolio across the hospital, including in the operating room. PerClot has a global commercial presence with sales in more than 35 countries worldwide. It is not currently cleared for sale in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy