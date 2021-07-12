Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

MIT's latest robot can help those with limited mobility get dressed

By Cohen Coberly
Posted by 
TechSpot
TechSpot
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In context: Getting dressed every morning is a routine task that most of us don't think about. However, for those with physical disabilities, the process is often much trickier and may even require the assistance of a second person -- or perhaps a robot, if MIT's CSAIL department has anything to say about it.

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

TechSpot

TechSpot

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Mit#Physical Disabilities#Mit#Csail Department#Covid#Uvc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
WorldBBC

Robot helps people get dressed and other tech news

BBC Click's Romana Kreider looks at the best technology news stories of the week including:. Google is fined €500m (£427m) by France's competition authority for not negotiating “in good faith” with news organisations over their use of content. Google has told the BBC the decision "ignores our efforts to reach an agreement"
EngineeringNew York Post

Robot that can ‘read emotions’ keeps getting fired from jobs

These are not the droids you’re looking for. Japanese-based Softbank Group announced last week it was pressing pause on “Pepper”, an artificial intelligent robot it started producing in 2014, after multiple “firings.”. Pepper, which was supposed to be able to “read emotions” and converse with people, has been axed by...
Electronicsarxiv.org

Levels of Automation for a Mobile Robot Teleoperated by a Caregiver

Caregivers in eldercare can benefit from telepresence robots that allow them to perform a variety of tasks remotely. In order for such robots to be operated effectively and efficiently by non-technical users, it is important to examine if and how the robotic system's level of automation (LOA) impacts their performance. The objective of this work was to develop suitable LOA modes for a mobile robotic telepresence (MRP) system for eldercare and assess their influence on users' performance, workload, awareness of the environment and usability at two different levels of task complexity. For this purpose, two LOA modes were implemented on the MRP platform: assisted teleoperation (low LOA mode) and autonomous navigation (high LOA mode). The system was evaluated in a user study with 20 participants, who, in the role of the caregiver, navigated the robot through a home-like environment to perform various control and perception tasks. Results revealed that performance improved at high LOA when the task complexity was low. However, when task complexity increased, lower LOA improved performance. This opposite trend was also observed in the results for workload and situation awareness. We discuss the results in terms of the LOAs' impact on users' attitude towards automation and implications on usability.
Agricultureagdaily.com

New mobile robot to help advance agriculture discoveries

The agriculture industry is constantly looking for new ways to drive innovation while improving our resources. Whether that be a new hybrid or a new robotic helper. For example, Corteva Agriscience is working to take agricultural robotics to new heights using a Spot robot from Boston Dynamics. The company is...
Combat SportsTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Beach Cleanup Robots

It's estimated that more than 4.5-trillion cigarette butts are littered across the environment around the world, which is something the 'BeachBot' robotic beach cleaner is designed to help combat against. The robot was developed by Edwin Bos and Martjin Lukaart of TechTics with help from the Microsoft Trove app to pinpoint cigarette butts using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and remove them. This helps to keep the waste out of aquatic environments where it can have detrimental effects on sea life.
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

Handling Omnidirectional 3D Vision Data in Mobile Robots

Q&A with Rajat Aggarwal, CEO & Co-Founder | DreamVu. Tell us about yourself and DreamVu. After completing my MS at IIIT Hyderabad, India in 2017 with a specialization in computer vision and computational photography, I co-founded and am now the CEO of DreamVu Inc. At DreamVu, we are the leaders in omnidirectional 3D vision -- because of our focus and our unique ability to combine innovative optics with the best computer vision software to create the largest field-of-view stereo depth camera-based solutions. We have been focusing on autonomous robotics for the warehouse, logistics, retail, and service sectors as our primary target market.
Softwarehealthitanalytics.com

Deep Learning, AI Used to Advance X-ray Data Technology

- Scientists from the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory are using deep learning and artificial intelligence strategies to upgrade the current Advanced Photon Source (APS) and visualize X-ray data in three dimensions. Researchers have developed a new computational framework called 3D-CDI-NN. The framework has demonstrated it...
Technologymathworks.com

Autonomous Navigation for Mobile Robots and UGV

This GitHub® repository contains MATLAB® and Simulink® examples for developing autonomous navigation software stacks for mobile robots and unmanned ground vehicles (UGV). The examples contained in this submission demonstrate how to interact with ROS-enabled robots and equivalent simulations to design and test a software stack for autonomous navigation of a Turtlebot3.
LifestylePosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Can Botrista's robot get your drink order right?

Botrista, led by founder Sean Hsu, offers to automate drink-making wherever non-bottled beverages are sold. Leading Change: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Business. How are Silicon Valley companies working to make their workforces become more inclusive? What steps are they taking to develop a more diverse C-Suite? And will all of this lead to meaningful change for the better?
NASAtheexaminernews.com

Commentary: Fixing Old Appliances Can Help Limit Ozone Layer Damage

A few of the culprits helping to harm the environment are sitting inside our homes and yet many are unaware of it. Old air conditioners and refrigerators are harming the ozone layer, which we depend on for our lives. Ozone depletion is the thinning of Earth’s protective blanket that shields...
TechnologyInfoQ.com

Joanneum Research Releases Robot AI Platform Robo-Gym Version 1.0.0

Joanneum Research's Institute for Robotics and Mechatronics has released version 1.0.0 of robo-gym, an open-source framework for developing reinforcement learning (RL) AI for robot control. The release includes a new obstacle avoidance environment, support for all Universal Robots cobot models, and improved code quality. The release was announced on the...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Weaving Individualized AI into Everyday Life

Leveraging the achievements of deep learning for customized use. Artificial intelligence is transforming the world through language translation, face recognition, objection detection, and many other areas. These AI systems often fall into broad categories that have worldwide market demand and therefore attract intensive research. What many people might not know is that we can leverage the achievements of deep learning to create customized AI services that are fashioned to suit individual people.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Train Neural Network on Cloud with One Line of Code

The easiest serverless model training tool you may have ever seen. This is Yuki from AIpaca Inc., a 4th-year Computer Engineering student from the University of Waterloo. When I was working as a data scientist internship, I found it was very time-consuming to set up infrastructure and train models on the cloud. As a result, I teamed up with Cody, Xin, Lounan, and Sam to develop a serverless model training tool — AIbro. As you can observe from the code snippet above, AIbro makes the cloud model training as easy as one-line python code. This post will walk you through the tool step by step.
AnimalsPosted by
SlashGear

Bees are teaching engineers optimal honeycomb design techniques

Hexagonal structures are very strong and commonly used in building multiple products in a wide range of industries. For example, hexagonal structures are used to construct airplane wings, boats, cars, skis, packaging, and acoustic dampening materials, among other items. However, when building with structures of this type, challenges can arise when space constraints or repairs require builders to keep the structure mechanically strong while linking industrial honeycomb panels with cells of different sizes.
Electronicshackaday.com

Black And White TV Was Hiding A Special Input Board

[John Floren] found a nice old black & white TV in a thrift store, and as so many of us would, he decided to take it home. He was surprised upon getting it there that it had, in addition to the VHF and UHF antenna inputs, a mysterious extra connector on the back. Naturally, he set about investigating.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Google’s Pixel Phones Get Update That Can Help Prolong Battery Life

However, it seems that Google is trying to address that because in a quiet update that was pushed out to Pixel owners, Google has introduced a new feature that can stop the Pixel while it is charging at 80%. This means that because the battery hasn’t hit 100% yet, it doesn’t count as a full cycle, so in theory your battery should last longer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy