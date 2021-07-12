Cancel
NFL

Matthew Stafford Ranked No. 6 Quarterback in NFL

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 17 days ago
It appears as though the perception nationally is that quarterback Matthew Stafford was held back by the Detroit Lions organization.

In a recent ESPN poll of 50 coaches, league scouts and executives, former Detroit Lions signal-caller Matthew Stafford was ranked inside the top 10 of National Football League quarterbacks.

"Him going to L.A. with Sean (McVay) and that offense will be great for his already massive abilities," a veteran NFL quarterback said via ESPN. "This will be the deciding factor on who he is."

Without star wideout Kenny Golladay, who missed the majority of the 2020 season with injuries, Stafford had a solid season. He secured 26 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, as the Lions went 5-11 in Matt Patricia's final season as head man in Motown.

According to ESPN NFL writer Jeremy Fowler, "What can't be debated: Stafford has always been an aerial threat. In the post-Calvin Johnson era of Lions play (2016-20), Stafford averaged 265.7 passing yards per game, eighth among NFL quarterbacks with at least 50 games played. With Johnson as a receiving target from 2009 to '15, Stafford averaged 279.3 yards, fifth in the NFL."

While critics will point to the lack of postseason success and critical errors at inopportune times, many across the league are looking forward to observing how the 33-year-old quarterback performs with his new team.

Dan Orlovsky Reveals Ranking of Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks

Former Detroit Lions quarterback reveals his top 10 ranking of 2021 NFL quarterbacks.

Jeff Okudah Not Listed as Player Detroit Lions Can Build Around

Can the Detroit Lions trust cornerback Jeff Okudah to take a step forward in his second season playing in the NFL?

Jared Goff Is Underrated

Jared Goff has been ranked as a bottom-tier quarterback in several major publications.

In the Rams' offense, Stafford could top 5,000 yards passing and 40 touchdowns in a 17-game season.

