Lee County, MS

Tupelo man dies in Lee County wreck

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 17 days ago
TUPELO • A Saturday night single-car wreck in the Palmetto community claimed the life of a Tupelo man.

Lee County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to County Road 752, just west of County Road 47, at 10:25 p.m. on July 10. The deputies found an eastbound car had lost control and struck a tree on the south side of the road.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Mareico "Reico" Swingrum, 31, was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:55 p.m. from multiple trauma,

The tree that Swingrum hit then toppled onto a second vehicle that was also traveling east. No one in the second car was injured.

Tupelo, MS
