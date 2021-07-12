Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

First look: Rise Against team up with Z2 Comics for Nowhere Generation graphic novel

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving worked with everyone from Machine Gun Kelly to Mikey Way’s Electric Century to King Diamond this year alone, Z2 Comics are now teaming up with yet another awesome artist, Rise Against, plus Loma Vista Recordings for a new Nowhere Generation graphic novel. Based on the Chicago punks’ excellent 2021...

www.kerrang.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mcilrath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Novel#Generation#Machine Gun Kelly#Loma Vista Recordings#Electric Century#Slipcase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
ComicsComicBook

First Look At DC's New Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld Graphic Novel

DC's middle-grade line of graphic novels is one of the gems of DC's lineup and now a new graphic novel is heading back to Gemworld in the upcoming Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld. Authors Shannon and Dean Hale return to DC for this reimagining of the young hero's story for a new generation. The Hales previously penned another, beloved DC middle-grade graphic novel, Diana, Princess of the Amazons. Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld is illustrated and colored by Asiah Fulmore, with the beautiful art bringing this new, magical adventure for Princess Amaya to life.
Comicsthegeorgeanne.com

Graphic Novels and Comics to Read This Summer

As we enter the latter half of summer and start getting ready for fall, it’s always important to keep up on our reading. If you are tired of reading plain old text and in dire need of some color in your life, then the visual medium of literature may be just what you need. Graphic Novels, Comics, and Manga offer the perfect balance between visual stimulus and reading. If you’re looking for recommendations this is the list for you. To spice things up, I will generally avoid Marvel and DC as they have been rather saturated in our media for quite a while.
ComicsBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BLACK VEIL BRIDES Team Up With INCENDIUM For 'The Phantom Tomorrow' Comic Books And Collectibles

BLACK VEIL BRIDES and Incendium have announced the launch of "The Phantom Tomorrow", a six-issue comic book series expanding upon their upcoming album of the same name. Published under Incendium's music-focused OPUS imprint, the story was conceptualized by BLACK VEIL BRIDES founder Andy Biersack, written by Michael Moreci ("Stranger Things", "Batman: Detective Comics"), with illustrations by Augustin Padilla ("Dungeons & Dragons", "Borderlands") and cover artwork by Ryan Christensen.
ComicsIGN

Wolverine Meme Figure and More First Looks at Mondo Comic-Con Merch

IGN can exclusively reveal the official first look at Mondo's San Diego Comic-Con 2021 merchandise, including a 1/6 figure of one of Wolverine's most iconic memes from X-Men: The Animated Series. The Wolverine figure is the first-ever 1/6 figure from X-Men: The Animated Series, and the team at Mondo "took...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Rise Against Share Acoustic Version Of ‘Nowhere Generation’ Ft. Meg Myers

Rise Against today shared a new acoustic version of their soaring, impassioned rock hit “Nowhere Generation,” featuring vocals by Meg Myers, alongside a new video, which you can check out below. The song—a stripped back take of the punchy original that has maintained its chart position at No.2 at US...
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Mark Millar Teams with Netflix for His First-Ever Graphic Novel King of Spies

Kingsman creator Mark Millar is returning to the action-packed world of spies, this time with Netflix in tow. Mark Millar has teamed up with the streaming giant for King of Spies, with the author writing the graphic novel based on the original Netflix property. The artwork will then be drawn by artists chosen from across the comic book community, working from designs crafted by a creative team at Netflix.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Little, Brown To Publish Kokoro Graphic Novel by Christine Mari

Last year, Christine Mari Inzer ran a Kickstarter for the release of Kokoro, a book filled with her viral Instagram comics as well as new unreleased ones. It did all right, raising $65,000 and successfully delivered to backers around 6 months ago. Now Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown has acquired Kokoro, as a YA graphic memoir of Christine Mari growing up and negotiating her place in two worlds—America and Japan—while navigating the mental and emotional legacy of being a "hafu"—half Japanese, half American.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Oni Buys Amanda Weidman's Graphic Novel Mari And The Cloud Princess

Amanda Weidman had sold her first comic book Mari and the Cloud Princess, as a middle-grade graphic novel, to Grace Scheipeter at Oni Press for publication in 2023. Mari and Cloud Princess are friends across dimensions, brought together by their curiosity and mutual yearning for adventure. Cloud Princess, known as "Cloud" for short, is the avid and excitable princess of the cloud kingdom, eager to explore beyond the comfort of the skies and see all that the human world has to offer– while Mari is a young girl, who just wants her dad to keep his job so they don't have to move away from the small seaside town she calls home. Mari enters an essay contest to get her town featured in a magazine, hoping it will bring more tourists to support the townspeople's struggling businesses— but it turns out that the writing contest is actually a campaign by a real estate developer to choose a town to be the home of a luxury resort! However, Mari soon realizes that getting what you wish for doesn't always mean getting what you want, when she learns that the nature spirits will lose the woods they call home to plans for the resort's expansive golf course.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Queer Space Opera Graphic Novel Series, Kloud 9, Picked Up By IDW

Meet Kal and Cosmo, on Kloud 9, coming to a bookstore or comic shop near you – in a couple of years, anyway. IDW Publishing is getting into the YA graphic novel line, with a new three-book deal for AJ O. Mason and Dominic Bustamante's new graphic novel series Kloud 9. The pitch was bought by Erika Turner at IDW, for publication in 2023. Kloud 9 is a "queer space opera is about Kal, a lonely orphan trying to keep himself afloat with odd jobs, and Cosmo, an extraterrestrial Star Soldier. After falling in love, the two are forced to go on the run and flee the solar system, joined by a motley crew. And our friendly neighbourhood agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management represented AJ O. Mason and Dominic Bustamante for world rights.
Comicsrue-morgue.com

Sneak A Peek At The New Metal Folk Horror Comic From Steve Niles

From the minds at Z2 Comics comes DIO: HOLY DIVER, a 120-page folk horror graphic novel inspired by the shred anthem of the same name by Ronnie James Dio and its iconic cover art. Acclaimed comics writer Steve Niles (30 Days of Night), the book tells the epic tale that lead to the moment captured on the cover of Dio’s debut album—definitively addressing 30 years of fan speculation. Artist Scott Hampton (Lucifer, Black Widow, Batman) is on hand along with Bill Sienkiewicz and Becky Cloonan who bring Dio‘s imaginative and mythical world to colorful life. DIO: HOLY DIVER is a lush, maddening descent into medieval folk horror that should resonate with fans of Midsommar and The Wicker Man.
San Diego, CAPolygon

The San Diego Comic-Con news generator

The 2021 San Diego Comic-Con will once again take place virtually, with a bevy of livestreamed panels rolling out all weekend. And while many of the major studios will pop up in some shape or form, the YouTube-hosted experience isn’t expected to be the whirlwind of project reveals, event series announcements, casting news, and general surprises that have come to define the modern con. It’s one thing to bring fandoms together in a digital space, but another thing to melt them into puddles on the floor of Hall H.
Books & LiteratureSlate

The Biggest Differences Between Old and the Eerie Graphic Novel That Inspired It

This post contains spoilers for Old and Sandcastle. M. Night Shyamalan’s latest feature, Old, is inspired by the 2011 graphic novel Sandcastle. Written by award-winning French documentarian Pierre Oscar Lévy and illustrated by Swiss comic artist Frederik Peeters, the book was initially published in France, before being translated into English by Nora Mahony and released in the United States in 2013. While it received critical acclaim, twist master Shyamalan might just be its biggest fan, claiming that “from the moment I read this, I was changed.”
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Kristen Radtke: How Do You Turn a Graphic Novel Into a Compelling Audiobook?

In recent years I have grown to love audiobooks; I might love listening to an audiobook just as much—or sometimes even more—than reading a book on the page in front of me. I spend a great deal of time listening to them while I draw my own books, books that will mostly never become audiobooks themselves, because graphic novels usually aren’t something to be read out loud in the way prose novels are. If images are often the propeller of a story, how does one create an audio version without writing an entirely different narrated project? Film and TV often features audio descriptions for blind and visual impaired audiences, introducing an additional narrator, a disembodied voice who describes what’s happening in the scene between character’s dialogue. But an audiobook with a single narrator and no sound effects presents a different set of limitations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy