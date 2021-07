The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery authorities say took place at Fredonia Food and More, 101 Cassidy Ave. at around 10 p.m. on July 14. Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in or around Fredonia at around that time to call the sheriff’s office at 270-365-2088 or central dispatch at 270-365-7860. Authorities are also asking any businesses or people who live in the area and have camera systems to contact the sheriff’s office to discuss reviewing the systems.