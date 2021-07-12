Stormi Webster, 3, Shows Off Her Cute Pink ‘Office’ At Mom Kylie Cosmetics HQ: ‘I Work Right Here’

Stormi Webster’s adorable office at mom Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic company headquarters is filled with pink chairs and, of course, a never-ending amount of toys. Stormi Webster truly does live the life. The 3-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner, 23, and Travis Scott, 29, has her very own “office” at the headquarters of her mom’s widely-successful cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, where she “gets all her business done,” according to Kylie. Stormi showed off the colorful room in a July 12 YouTube video uploaded by Kylie. “I work right here, and I work right here,” Stormi adorably said of her office, which is filled with a white table, pink chairs and a whole bunch of toys.