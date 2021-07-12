Cancel
Stormi Webster, 3, Shows Off Her Cute Pink ‘Office’ At Mom Kylie Cosmetics HQ: ‘I Work Right Here’

By Eric Todisco
Hollywood Life
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStormi Webster’s adorable office at mom Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic company headquarters is filled with pink chairs and, of course, a never-ending amount of toys. Stormi Webster truly does live the life. The 3-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner, 23, and Travis Scott, 29, has her very own “office” at the headquarters of her mom’s widely-successful cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, where she “gets all her business done,” according to Kylie. Stormi showed off the colorful room in a July 12 YouTube video uploaded by Kylie. “I work right here, and I work right here,” Stormi adorably said of her office, which is filled with a white table, pink chairs and a whole bunch of toys.

