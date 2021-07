An estimated 50 million inpatient surgical procedures occur each year in the United States, at a cost of $175 billion. Given these striking numbers and the fact that over 40% of costs of the acute care episodes of surgical patients are related to the resource-intensive operating room, it comes as no surprise that the OR has become a locus of cost-containment initiatives for health systems. As a starting point, systems such as the University of California, San Francisco have experimented with deploying cost-transparency tools and financial incentives in the OR. University of Utah Health has gone one step further by bringing surgeons together to review spending data and develop standardized processes for addressing variation in OR supply costs.