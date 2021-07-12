Stagecoach Celebrates Increasing Diversity of Country Music With Most Inclusive Lineup Ever
Stagecoach released its 2022 lineup poster Monday morning (July 12) and some fans were quick to pick up on a subtle, but very powerful difference from what country music fans have seen in the past. While the poster marking Stagecoach's triumphant return after a two-year COVID-19 absence has a familiar design, those willing to dig a little deeper into the artists playing the April 29-May 1 festival have found that the lineup looks a bit different from years past.www.billboard.com
