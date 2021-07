HBO Max is developing two additional animated Game of Thrones shows, bringing the number to three in total, because you can never have too much of a good thing. Or... can you? I know I'm biased since I've only seen a few episodes of the live-action show and thought they were completely ridiculous, but is this really what you want Game of Thrones to be? An endless IP machine of televised mediocrity? Because that's what this entire endeavor of franchise exploitation has felt like to me since the original GoT went off the air.