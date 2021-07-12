Cancel
Edmonton, Chicago Closing In On Duncan Keith Trade

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers have been working on a Duncan Keith trade for the past few weeks, and it appears they’ve reached an agreement. Darren Dreger of TSN reports that the deal is complete, with the Blackhawks receiving Caleb Jones and a third-round pick. No salary was retained by Chicago. Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports that at one point in the talks, the Oilers tried to include Mikko Koskinen in order to clear some cap space, but he is not involved in the final deal.

