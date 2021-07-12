Cancel
Raiders Opposing QBs No. 1: Patrick Mahomes

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
RaiderMaven
 17 days ago

The NFL preseason amazingly is just over a month away, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they'll have a number of marquee games when looking at their 2021 schedule.

That includes the quarterback position, where the Raiders defense this season will have to contend with several championship-winning and Pro Bowl level starters.

The final quarterback we'll be looking at is one Raiders fans have gotten to know all too well, the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes.

At this point, it would be more surprising if you thought it was going to be anyone else occupying the top spot.

It's certainly hard to imagine otherwise. There's no one else the Raiders will face that has an MVP, Super Bowl victory, and Super Bowl MVP award on his resume.

The fact that Mahomes has accumulated all of those accolades in his first four seasons is remarkable.

That's what the former Texas Tech QB has been, though, establishing new benchmarks for dominance at the position.

In only losing once in 14 starts last season, (to the Raiders), Mahomes completed more than 66 percent of his passes for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns.

He's been one of the top four rated quarterbacks by Pro Football Focus the last three seasons and has a nearly 5:1 touchdown to interception ratio for his career so far.

Mahomes already has been touted by a number of analysts as being the greatest pure thrower the sport has ever seen.

The results so far give him an argument at least, although no Raiders fans would likely argue against him being their new boogeyman.

They did beat that boogeyman last year, and if the Raiders want to be seen as a true contender, then they need to prove themselves the equals of Mahomes and the Chiefs.

