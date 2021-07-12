9 Days Away: Expanding on Expansion Draft

The expansion protection lists are due by tomorrow and they will be released on Sunday. The rumors of the Penguins protection list are beginning to circulate. OK, so the obvious issue here is Jared McCann is being left exposed. I think, if true, it is an asinine choice. The Penguins are entering the season with Evgeni Malkin on the injured reserve. Jared McCann is a capable enough center which provides the team some insurance in case Jeff Carter or Teddy Blueger were to go down with an injury. This is aside from the fact Jared McCann is a really good player for 2.9M! Good luck replacing him.