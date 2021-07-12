Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Zoom Freak 3 Is Arriving On Nike By You Soon

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks bounced back in Game 3, taking the first contest at Home to inch closer to evening up the series. It doesn’t just hinge on the nightly performance of the two-time MVP, because Giannis has been delivering consistently as he did in the third outing with 41 points. And while the Greek Freak has yet to lace up the Zoom Freak 3 in the Playoffs (understandable considering he is likely in a groove with the Zoom Freak 2 and doesn’t want to make any drastic changes), you can secure them soon as the newest signature shoe launches in early August as well as on the Swoosh’s online customizable platform Nike By You.

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoe#The Milwaukee Bucks#Home#Mvp#Greek#Playoffs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Zoom
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
Nike
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Giannis’s Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo added “NBA champion” to his résumé on Tuesday night, scoring 50 points in a series-clinching win over the Phoenix Suns. Following the legacy-defining victory, Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for the ‘Greek Freak.’. “Nobody truly knows the work you have...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe On Giannis Antetokounmpo: “For A Guy That Can't Can't Can't Can't, He’s a Two-Time League MVP, A DPOY, And He’s On The Cusp Of Winning The Title And Being Finals MVP."

Every player has weaknesses, and that even applies to NBA superstars. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a ferocious athlete who can finish in the interior at will. Despite his amazing numbers and finishing ability, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been criticized by many for his weaknesses, such as his inability to shoot the basketball at a high level.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Set To Become Latest Member Of Antetokounmpo Family To Join The NBA After Indiana Pacers Invite Him For Workout Ahead Of 2021 NBA Draft

The Antetokounmpo family has bred champions so far. Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the premier superstars in the NBA and has won almost every conceivable high-level accolade in the NBA. Whereas Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo have also been part of teams that have gone on to win NBA championships.
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Can't Believe PJ Tucker Wore Unreleaѕed Freak 3's To Finals Game 6: "Bro, Thiѕ Guу Got Mу Ѕhoe Before Me. Thiѕ Man Is Crazу."

When we talk about the all-time greats in NBA history, chances are that PJ Tucker's name won't come up. But when it comes to the GOAT of sneakers, no one can sit at his table. Tucker has become famous around the league for his insane shoe collection. He never wears the same sneaker twice and travels around with dozens of pairs everywhere he goes.
NBACBS Sports

Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of Giannis, signs two-year deal with French team owned by Tony Parker

Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed a two-year deal with French club LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, the team announced Monday. Antetokounmpo had spent the past two years on two-way deals with the Los Angeles Lakers, but across those two seasons he played in only 20 games at the NBA level. He was originally the No. 60 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On The Bucks Winning The NBA Championship: "If You’re Not Happy For Giannis Antetokounmpo, There’s Something Wrong With You. He Represents Everything That Is Great About Basketball."

It has been just short of two weeks since the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship, but the world is still showering praise on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak solidified himself in history as one of the most accomplished players in NBA history. And people in the world of basketball have taken their chance to give Giannis his flowers. Antetokounmpo, in the eyes of many, did things the right way. He had the choice to leave Milwaukee and join a superteam. But he chose to stay with the franchise that took a chance on him, and build a championship contender. And his loyalty was rewarded, as he and the Bucks lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
NBASports Illustrated

See Every Angle of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Absurd Game-Saving Block

If the Bucks go on to win the NBA Finals, Giannis Antetoukounmpo’s stunning block in the final moments of Game 4 will be the defining play of the series. With 1:15 left in the fourth quarter, with the Bucks up 101–99 over the Suns, Giannis went to double Devin Booker as he drove down the lane, leaving Deandre Ayton wide-open behind him. Booker threw an alley-oop pass to Ayton and Giannis, who had one foot on the free-throw line when Booker released the ball, took two giant steps and met Ayton high above the rim for the block.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s remarkable postseason defensive performances

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to level the NBA Finals thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s incredible block late in Game 4. Khris Middleton and the rest of Milwaukee’s supporting cast stepped up in a big way with Giannis putting up atypical numbers on offense. However, Antetokounmpo provided crucial defense towards the end of the game. To many Bucks fans, it comes as no surprise that Giannis’ defensive ability is that of an all-time great.
NBAwdrb.com

BOZICH | How do you pronounce Giannis Antetokounmpo? Help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — I should have called Katie George. If anybody knows precisely how to pronounce the first and last names of Milwaukee Bucks’ super duper star Giannis Antetokounmpo, it’s Katie. She worked as a sideline reporter with the Bucks during the 2018-19 season after leaving WDRB. She knows...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jrue Holiday Wasn't Worried About Giannis Antetokounmpo Finishing High Pass For Clutch Alley-oop: "They Don't Call Him The Freak For Nothing."

There is no question that Game 5 was one of the most exciting Finals games we've seen. The game went back and forth from in the Phoenix Suns arena, but in the end, it was the Milwaukee Bucks who snatched the win. The Phoenix Suns had a solid shooting night as a team, but even with Devin Booker putting up 40 points, they were not able to beat the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBAFOX Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo in line to usurp LeBron James as the NBA's best player

"The King" has a bona fide challenger for the throne. LeBron James has long been the face of the NBA, regarded for years as the league's best player. There have been detractors and dissenters who disagree with that designation, but for the sake of simplicity, let's say "King James" hasn't had his crown taken away … yet.
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s philosophy lesson is a t-shirt now

Now with a 3-2 lead over the Suns, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are just one game away from immortality. Of course, Giannis probably wouldn’t really want to read that – because we’re getting ahead of ourselves. And like he said on Friday, after tying the NBA Finals, that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy