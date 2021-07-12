Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Zoom Freak 3 Is Arriving On Nike By You Soon
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks bounced back in Game 3, taking the first contest at Home to inch closer to evening up the series. It doesn’t just hinge on the nightly performance of the two-time MVP, because Giannis has been delivering consistently as he did in the third outing with 41 points. And while the Greek Freak has yet to lace up the Zoom Freak 3 in the Playoffs (understandable considering he is likely in a groove with the Zoom Freak 2 and doesn’t want to make any drastic changes), you can secure them soon as the newest signature shoe launches in early August as well as on the Swoosh’s online customizable platform Nike By You.sneakernews.com
Comments / 0