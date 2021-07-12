Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Harry Kane: If you abuse anyone you’re not an England fan and we don’t want you

By Independent TV
The Independent
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Grealish gives young fan his boots after Euro 2020 final. Harry Kane has told those who racially targeted some of England’s players after the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy “we don’t want you” while boss Gareth Southgate described the abuse as “unforgivable”. Marcus RashfordJadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Woke#Uk#Lions#Twitter#Arsenal#The Football Association#Home#Culture#Sky News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Soccercitywatchla.com

When You Win, You're English. When You Lose, You're Black: This Is Why We Take the Knee

To get real, a way-too-genteel term for foul swill like "Go kill yourselves nigger monkeys" - after each missed penalty shots in a tied Euro 2020 final Sunday, effectively handing Italy the victory. In a sport, country, world still deeply and intractably hierarchical, thus did the supremely accomplished Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka learn again, though they likely know it well, that for many "their perceived Britishness is provisional, dependent upon their ability to kick a ball." Despite the advocacy work of Kick It Out and other anti-racism groups, the longtime abuse by bigoted, swiftly enraged white fans of the world's most watched and played sport - see monkey chants, Nazi salutes, banana peels thrown on the field - has only grown worse in recent years with the rise of right-wing nationalism and the growing diversity of once-all-white European teams, especially when, as the young, newly multi-ethnic British team did, they take a knee before each game to protest that reality. Dispiritingly, that modest act sparked audible boos from shut-up-and-dribble morons - aka "the fuckwits on this island" - who want to be left in privileged peace to see them perform, and never mind their humanity. Little wonder, then, that after both Rashford and Sancho and finally Saka, just 19, missed penalty shots to give Italy the win, all three and Raheem Sterling, another black player, were bombarded by almost 2,000 vengeful tweets, some deemed "high risk abuse." Many used the word "nigger." None bear repeating.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Where you still need to wear a mask in England – and where you don't

Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on most public transport after the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England were lifted on Monday. But the Government has said people will still be expected to wear face coverings in certain situations and ministers have urged people to “respect” businesses and public transport providers insisting on mask wearing continuing.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

PSG fans tell Man Utd star Pogba: We don't want you here!

PSG fans are protesting against the prospect of signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Daily Mail says one set of fans have hung banners outside the Parc des Princes and PSG's training ground to protest against his potential signing. The banners, which appeared on Saturday morning, read: "Pogba, you...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'We don't want you here!' Angry PSG fans hang banners in protest at possible Paul Pogba signing amid reports club are readying a £43m bid for Man United midfielder

Supporters of Paris Saint-Germain have made it clear Paul Pogba won't be welcome at their club amid speculation the Manchester United midfielder could be on his way there. One set of fans have hung banners outside the Parc des Princes and PSG's training ground to protest against his potential signing.
Premier LeagueForbes

What Is The True Value Of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane?

With Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid strapped for cash, English clubs again look set to be the biggest spenders in this summer's transfer window. The biggest saga of the summer will likely involve Harry Kane, the star of Tottenham Hotspur who has made it clear he is considering his future at the club he joined as a boy.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Football rumours: Decision imminent on Jack Grealish’s future

A decision on Jack Grealish‘s playing future will reportedly be made next week. The Mail reports Manchester City will offer £75million for the England midfielder, but the paper adds Aston Villa are holding out for a British record £100m for their captain. The Mirror, meanwhile, says the 25-year-old is due back from holidays in coming days and will decide next week where he will play in the new season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Jack Grealish 'set for crunch talks over his future with Aston Villa next week' after being linked with British-record £100m move to Premier League champions Manchester City

Jack Grealish is set for crunch talks over his future with Aston Villa next week amid interest from Premier League champions Manchester City. The 25-year-old midfielder has been on holiday in Mykonos after helping England reach the Euro 2020 final. The Aston Villa skipper is expected to hold talks with...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Manchester City are set to make an opening bid for Jack Grealish of £75m plus add-ons - but Aston Villa are holding out for a British record £100m for their captain and England star

Manchester City are poised to make their opening move for Aston Villa's £100million-rated captain Jack Grealish. The Premier League champions are expected to offer around £75m plus add-ons as Pep Guardiola attempts to prise away one of English football's biggest talents. Villa have no desire to sell their 25-year-old talisman...
Premier League90min.com

Man City expected to make £75m offer for Jack Grealish

Manchester City are expected to make an opening bid for Jack Grealish worth an initial £75m, but Aston Villa are holding out for a bigger fee that would make the 25-year-old the most expensive player in British football history. Despite missing a chunk of the season through injury, Grealish was...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea to sign Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer to offer back-up to No 1 goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after stopper turned down Aston Villa after leaving Fulham

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of former England international goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli. The ex-Fulham shot-stopper, who turned down advances from Aston Villa, has agreed a two year deal with the European champions and is expected to sign for the Blues in the coming days on a free transfer after his deal at Craven Cottage expired.

Comments / 0

Community Policy