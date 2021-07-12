Former Rockets exec Tad Brown hired as CEO of Sixers, Devils to replace Scott O'Neil

This offseason, the Houston Rockets will be looking to expand on their rebuilding process not just by adding more young talents to their roster through the NBA Draft, but by leveraging some of their veteran players as well. Trading John Wall will be tough for the Rockets to do since he is owed $91.6M over the next two seasons, but guys like D.J. Augustin, Avery Bradley (team option) and Eric Gordon could very well be on the move.