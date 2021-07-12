Cancel
Former Rockets exec Tad Brown hired as CEO of Sixers, Devils to replace Scott O'Neil

By Kyle Neubeck
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Rockets CEO Tad Brown is being hired to fill the same role for Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, the ownership group that controls the Sixers and New Jersey Devils, the Sixers announced via press release on Monday afternoon. Brown steps into the role vacated by Scott O'Neil, who recently announced he would be leaving the organization for opportunities still unknown at this time.

