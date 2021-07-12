Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Names Thaddeus 'Tad' Brown Chief Executive Officer

After Luka Doncic scored 48 points in his Olympic debut, leading Slovenia to its first-ever win at the Summer Games, Argentina coach Sergio Hernandez was unequivocal in his praise of the 22-year-old Dallas Mavericks superstar: "He is the best player in the world, including the NBA," he said of Doncic, who now owns the second-highest single-game scoring output in Olympic history. "If there was any doubt in my mind, there is no doubt any more. He is the best player in the world."