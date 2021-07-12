Cancel
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Names Thaddeus 'Tad' Brown Chief Executive Officer

Cover picture for the articleHarris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) Co-Founders Josh Harris and David Blitzer announced today that Thaddeus “Tad” Brown has been named Chief Executive Officer. In his role as CEO, Brown will oversee all business and growth functions for the HBSE brand and its properties, including the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. Brown begins with the organization on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

