Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

New video shows terrifying fire tornado forming in California

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhhqi_0aufmHLv00
  • A fire tornado took form in June in northern California near Oregon.
  • The fire scorched through 10,580 acres and was 81 percent contained.
  • The fire tornado is a rare occurrence, but it has happened before in California and elsewhere.

Last month, a fire tornado took form in northern California near Oregon as the state combats a heat wave and drought simultaneously.

In a newly released video by the U.S. Forest Service in Klamath National Forest, the fire-spawned incident was captured on June 29, according to Business Insider and lasted 30 minutes.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Captain Tom Stokesberry said this was one of the first times a fire tornado was both measured on radar and captured by video, noting that some trees were uprooted by the tornado.

Last Thursday, it was reported the fire had scorched through 10,580 acres and was 81 percent contained, with Stokesberry saying that the fire crews had “turned a corner on the blaze,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

A fire tornado is a swirl of smoke and fire that can only exist under extreme dry conditions, just like the situation the Pacific Northwest faces, The BBC reported.

When swirling winds travel through wildfires, they become heated by the flames and carry their destruction via a tornado.

The wildfire takes the shape of a vortex, stretching further into the skies and covering more ground.

This is a rare occurrence, but it has been seen four times before in California, once in Missouri and once in Canada where the tornado sucked up a fireman’s hose.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 4

The Hill

The Hill

286K+
Followers
30K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Fire Hose#Us Forest Service#Drought#Extreme Weather#The U S Forest Service#Klamath National Forest#Business Insider#The Los Angeles Times#Tennantfire#Imet#The Us Forest Service#Nwsmedford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
BBC
News Break
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change wrecks two US lakes

Lakes Mead and Powell are posting record low water levels, fueled by the West’s persistent megadrought. Officials have attributed the prolonged changes and high temperatures to climate change. Nearby communities depend on the water reserves for drinking and agriculture uses. The second largest reservoir in the U.S, Lake Powell, is...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Ireland considering COVID-19 booster shots as early as fall: reports

Ireland’s government is considering offering a third coronavirus vaccine shot to health care workers, elderly residents and those in nursing homes as early as autumn or winter, The Irish Examiner reported. The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), which provides advice to Ireland’s chief medical officer before vaccination policies are issued,...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Study puts a price on climate-driven death

A new study suggests the United States is undercounting the cost of additional deaths caused by climate change — a finding that could spur governments to do more to reduce carbon emissions. The study published in Nature Communications advances the idea of “the social cost of carbon,” which combines the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

What you need to know about the lambda coronavirus variant

The U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, especially the delta variant. The lambda variant is increasing in prevalence in countries like Peru and Chile and has been reported recently in some U.S. states. Experts think that the vaccines will be effective against the lambda variant. In the U.S., the delta...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Biden tells federal workers to get vaccinated or submit to testing | President calls on states to offer $100 vaccine incentives | DC brings back indoor mask mandate starting Saturday

Welcome to Thursday’s Overnight Health Care. Masks are back in Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with both resorts requiring face coverings for those aged 2 and older in indoor portions of the parks. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at...

Comments / 4

Community Policy