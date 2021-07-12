Cancel
Rachel Finni: Who is the new girl on Love Island 2021?

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

A fresh season of Love Island is upon us, which means new islanders are entering the villa to stir up drama between the couples.

One such newcomer (nicknamed bombshells on the series) is contestant Rachel Finni. The 29-year-old Londoner is a luxury travel specialist.

In an interview for the ITV show, Rachel says she wanted to take part in Love Island because she’s “always been a fan of the show – it’s a great experience, you meet great people”.

“I’m someone who loves to live my life to the best,” she said.

She believes her family and friends would describe her as “very, very independent”.

“I don’t rely on anyone for anything,” she says. “I’m very caring and spontaneous and creative.”

She takes pride in her independence, saying she doesn’t need a man “for anything”.

“I can buy my own home and take care of myself,” she says. “I just love knowing I have another person there that I’m going through life is.”

Love Island airs at 9.00pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on ITV Hub and BritBox.

