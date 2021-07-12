Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osceola County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Osceola by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Osceola SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OSCEOLA COUNTY UNTIL 430 PM EDT At 344 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Holopaw, moving northwest at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Holopaw, Harmony and Forever Florida.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osceola County, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Holopaw#Harmony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy