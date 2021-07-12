Special Weather Statement issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Osceola SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OSCEOLA COUNTY UNTIL 430 PM EDT At 344 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Holopaw, moving northwest at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Holopaw, Harmony and Forever Florida.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0