Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Frederick County in northwestern Virginia North central Clarke County in northwestern Virginia Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia Southeastern Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 343 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Berryville, or 8 miles west of Charles Town, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Charles Town, Shepherdstown, Ranson, Harpers Ferry, Kearneysville, Corporation Of Ranson, Bolivar, Shenandoah Junction, Middleway, Brucetown, Winebrenners Cross, Clear Brook, Moler Crossroads, Halltown, Stephenson, Wadesville, Summit Point, Millville and Bakerton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH