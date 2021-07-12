Cancel
Rochester, NY

Jacob Ruud of Franksville makes Dean’s List at RIT

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 17 days ago
ROCHESTER, NY (07/09/2021)– Jacob Ruud of Franksville (53126) was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2021 Spring Semester. Ruud is in the computing security program.

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 18,600 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

The university is internationally recognized and ranked for academic leadership in business, computing, engineering, imaging science, liberal arts, sustainability, and fine and applied arts. RIT also offers unparalleled support services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The cooperative education program is one of the oldest and largest in the nation. Global partnerships include campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai and Kosovo.

For news, photos and videos, go to www.rit.edu/news.

Waterford, WI
Racine County Eye

Local Students Selected for Carthage Summer Research Program

Carthage students were selected to conduct research with faculty as part of the 2021 Summer Undergraduate Research Experience, including these students from your coverage area:. Katiann Nelson of Waterford is participating in the Preparation and Performance: An Opera Company Experience project. Ashley Gorman of Mount Pleasant is participating in the...
Burlington, WI
Racine County Eye

UW-Whitewater Announces 2021 Spring Graduates

The following students earned degrees from the UW-Whitewater in a hybrid ceremony on May 14-15, 2021. Waterford, WI, — Morgan Barber graduated with an Education Specialist in school psychology. Union Grove, WI, — Leah Blasczyk graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in media arts and game development.

