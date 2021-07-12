Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, TX

Council to add resolution to agenda denouncing white unity event

ktbb.com
 17 days ago

LONGVIEW — The Longview City Council will consider a resolution during its July 15 meeting denouncing a potential white unity event purportedly scheduled in the Longview area later this year. “We as a city are taking the appropriate actions with regard to this currently non-verifiable event,” Mayor Andy Mack said in a prepared statement. “We’re crafting a resolution to be considered at our July 15 City Council meeting, which would denounce the hatefulness represented by this group or any group wishing to promote hate.” Click here for further information.

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
Local
Texas Society
Longview, TX
Government
Longview, TX
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Mack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Longview City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Michael T. LuongoCovid vaccine mandate for federal employees and office workers is what the doctor ordered

I breathed a sigh of relief when I saw that governments and major workplaces like Google and Facebook had started to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations. President Joe Biden announced Thursday that all federal workers will be required to get them or face regular testing, following in the footsteps of employee mandates imposed by New York City, where I live, and California. Both were coronavirus epicenters in which tens of thousands were killed. Among them was my uncle, who shared my name and died of the virus in January, mere days before he qualified for a lifesaving vaccine as a senior.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Carl Levin, longtime Democratic US senator, dies

(CNN) — Carl Levin, a former US senator from Michigan who advanced Democratic priorities throughout his 36-year tenure in Congress, has died, the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School said late Thursday in a statement. "Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy