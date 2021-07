Farmfest, one of the largest outdoor farm shows in the Midwest is coming up next week Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Gilfillan Estate near Red Wood Falls. The Gates are open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. For Farmfest news, updates, maps, schedules, you can download the mobile app by scanning the code on your ticket. While you are at Farmfest be sure to stop by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture's booth at 517S for all kinds of information on a variety of agriculture related topics.