Virginia lawyer stole from older clients, donated to charity to impress boss, feds say

Andrew Gnazdowsky was “pretty much the coolest guy in the entire world,” according to his sister Nicole. Which is why, when he died in October 2020, Nicole was hit particularly hard. Hearing that her brother, an engineer, had died while on a job site was tough enough. But when she turned to officials for answers, she was labelled “inappropriate” and “disrespectful.” Now, the government says she’s “no longer welcome” to contact staff, and it will not respond to any further calls.